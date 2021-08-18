Cancel
Erdogan says Turkey still aims to maintain Kabul airport security

By Reuters Staff
ISTANBUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey still aims to maintain security at Kabul airport, after Taliban fighters took control of Afghanistan’s capital.

NATO member Turkey, which has hundreds of troops in Afghanistan, had been discussing with the United States a proposal to keep those forces in the country to guard and run the airport after the withdrawal of other NATO forces.

Turkish sources told Reuters this week that those original plans were dropped because of the chaos in Kabul, but that Turkey would still offer the Taliban security and technical assistance at the airport.

Erdogan also said in a television interview that he was open to cooperation with the Islamist Taliban, and welcomed what he said had been their moderate statements so far. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Chris Reese)

