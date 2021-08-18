Cancel
Kuverit Reaches Market Capitalization of $326,625.83 (KUV)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $326,625.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

