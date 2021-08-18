Cancel
Penta (PNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29,482.00

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Penta has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $29,482.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Penta has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Comments / 0

