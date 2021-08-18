Penta (PNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29,482.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $14.24 million and $215,843.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.