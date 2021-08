LOS ANGELES — Steve Cohen dispatched the tweet heard ’round the baseball world when he called out the disappointing Mets lineup this week. It’s a leap to say the owner’s shot at his club meant anything in the short term — the Mets were lethargic offensively for nine innings Wednesday before breaking out in the 12th to beat the Giants — but in the big picture notice might have been served that the team’s performance has been unacceptable.