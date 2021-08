Hello guys, so about 4 months ago I flashed HentaiOS, and after that I flashed wrong type of kernel. After that I restarted to the system and my Sim Card and Wi-Fi didn't work, My phone doesn't find any Wi-Fi and it doesn't recognize the Sim Card. Is there anything that I can do? I live in Iraq and I brought to Xiaomi Iraq and they said that I have to change the motherboard, it costs 120 dollars to repair. Is there anything that I can do without changing the motherboard? Thanks for answering.