3 developments signal that Verasity (VRA) price may have bottomed

A report by data analytics platform Chainalysis shows new investors are adopting Dogecoin at levels not seen since the 2017 bull run. v. As The Daily Hodl reported on August 18, Chainalysis says in this new report that new investor adoption has surged in 2021, rivaling the cryptoasset bull market at the end of 2017. The report claims the demand and price action for $DOGE has been “largely driven by social media.” However, the analytics company claims activity on Dogecoin’s blockchain indicates a jump in investment and new user adoption.