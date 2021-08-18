3 developments signal that Verasity (VRA) price may have bottomed
The marketwide sell-off on May 19 triggered a 55% decline in the price of Bitcoin (BTC), and altcoins were hit even harder, with some tokens seeing declines of up to 90%. One project whose native token price appears to have bottomed out after an 87% decline from its all-time high is Verasity, an e-sports-focused blockchain protocol focused on increasing engagement and advertising revenues for video publishers.cointelegraph.com
