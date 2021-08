Pittsburgh Steelers TRADE NEWS and rumors are hot heading into the weekend as the Steelers have officially traded for Jaguars Linebacker Joe schobert in exchange for a late-round pick in 2022. The Steelers had a massive need at linebacker next to Alex highsmith and Devin White. Now the Steelers defense seems to be made complete. Just how good can this Steelers’ defense be in 2021 after this latest trade for Schobert? Steelers Talk host Thomas Mott has the latest Pittsburgh Steelers rumors on today’s video! We JUST HIT 3K SUBS and want to make that move to 4k SUBS!