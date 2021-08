As Austin FC rolls into town it is time to check in on some things to watch in the match. Real Salt Lake hasn’t won in 3 weeks, and right now we sit a 5-6-6, which most likely won’t get us into the playoffs, unless our new player start to mesh and we get the most out of our talent. To be honest, are we a playoff team? Yes. Do we have the talent? Yes. Do we see touches of that? Yes. Can we turn things around and start getting some consistency? Maybe. So, what are we watching?