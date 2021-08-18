Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.89

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 117445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49. Several brokerages have recently commented on INNV....

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Janus Henderson Group Plc#Innovage Holding Corp#Barclays#Goldman Sachs Group#Md#Blackrock Inc#Janus Henderson Group Plc#Innovage Company Profile#Innv Rrb#News Ratings#Innovage Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $11.90

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “. Shares of OPGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Neutral

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.31.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 8,220 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.20% of Kemper worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $24.08

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.32. Arco Platform shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands. Several analysts have recently commented on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.21

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 10189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54. Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 137,175 shares.The stock last traded at $87.55 and had previously closed at $88.37. Several research firms recently weighed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

31,000 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000. Several other institutional investors and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Down 1.3%

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.02. 2,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 874,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.70

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.26. Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.19. View shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 11,910 shares. Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 12-Month High at $284.92

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $284.92 and last traded at $284.37, with a volume of 937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.00. A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.06

IShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.06 and last traded at $206.05, with a volume of 3318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Trading Down 1.6%

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.90 and last traded at $72.17. Approximately 23,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,588,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Down 2.8%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.50. 765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 291,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59. Several research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 4.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy