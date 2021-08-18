Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
