Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

By Darlene League
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Neutral

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.31.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “. Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of ACI Worldwide worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 4.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 8,220 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.20% of Kemper worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. A number of other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $607,000 Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 158,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95. Separately,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

31,000 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000. Several other institutional investors and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $24.08

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.32. Arco Platform shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands. Several analysts have recently commented on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.19. View shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 11,910 shares. Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 137,175 shares.The stock last traded at $87.55 and had previously closed at $88.37. Several research firms recently weighed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce $775.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.78 million to $780.13 million. PAE reported sales of $666.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Down 6.7%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 58,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,940,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

