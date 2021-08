MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.20% of Kemper worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.