Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

U.S. Women’s Soccer Star’s Final Game will be in St. Paul on October 26th

By Adam
Posted by 
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The US National Women's Soccer Team will play against Korea Republic at Allianz Field October 26. Soccer fans will have an opportunity to see the Olympic Bronze Medal-winning US National Women's Soccer Team play in St. Paul this October. The October 26 game at MNUFC's Allianz Field will be the final of four games played around the Midwest against international teams. The first two matches in September will be against Paraguay's national team and held in Cleveland and Cincinnati. The final two games in October will be against Korea Republic in Kansas City and St. Paul. All matches will feature the players from the bronze-medal winning 2020 Olympic Team.

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 1

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Abby Wambach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Us Soccer#Soccer Players#World Soccer#Allianz Field#Mnufc#Uswnt#Mls#Us Soccer#Presale#Ussoccer Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccergoashlandeagles.com

Head Women's Soccer Coach

Ashland University Director of Athletics Al King announced on Wednesday (Aug. 11) morning the hiring of Cayleb Paulino as the Eagles' new head women's soccer coach. Said Paulino of the quick timeline as start of camp approaches, "Most important is take care of the team first. Our priority No. 1 is to take care of the players and the team, and know that we are in a good place. This is Ashland women's soccer, and we know what the expectation is.
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

State of JMU: Women’s Soccer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison women’s soccer program. Head Coach: Joshua Walters, Sr. (4th Season - 21-23-4 Overall) 2020-2021 Season: 1-3-2 Overall (Did not qualify for CAA Tournament) JMU appeared in the CAA Tournament championship matches in 2018 &...
College Sportsucirvinesports.com

2021 Women's Soccer Season Preview

The Anteaters return after the Big West Conference announced fall sports would not compete in the 2020 Fall season. Coach Juniper's squad is hungry to get back to the pitch after a successful spring season, and look forward to a challenging non-conference slate, expanded Big West schedule, and 19 newcomers on the roster.
Soccerwmleader.com

U.S. Women’s Soccer Star and Olympic Medalist Carli Lloyd Retires

Right on the heels of her bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Carli Lloyd has announced that she’s changing her goals. The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team player said in a statement on Monday, Aug. 16 that she’s retiring. “When I first started out with the National Team in...
Soccercsucougars.com

Preseason Begins for Women's Soccer, Cross Country

COLUMBUS - Preseason is underway for the Columbus State University cross country and women's soccer programs as the teams held their official practices on Thursday. The Cougar cross country runners logged their first miles into the book on Thursday morning. The teams, led by second-year head coach David Marley, are young, with 15 freshmen on the rosters. Savian Taylor, who was CSU's top-finishing male runner at the 2020 Peach Belt Conference Championship, is back for his second season. On the women's side, senior Macey Voorhies returns looking for her second All-PBC honors.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Central secures women’s soccer sportsmanship award

For the fifth consecutive season, the Central College women’s soccer team was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award. The honor is awarded at four levels for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game. The Dutch received the Silver Award. Levels are based on a percentage calculated by the total number of yellow or red cards received by players and coaches divided by the team’s number of games. In seven games, the Dutch received only two yellow cards and no red cards.
Smithfield, RIbryantbulldogs.com

Women's Soccer selected fourth in preseason poll

Somerset, N.J. - The Bryant Univeristy women's soccer team has been selected to finish fourth in the Northeast Conference by the organization on Tuesday. Central Connecticut received nine first-place votes, followed by Fairleigh Dickinson, who received one. The rest of the poll consists of Sacred Heart, Bryant, Saint Francis, who earned a first-place vote, Merrimack, Long Island, NEC newcomer Howard, Mount St. Mary's, St. Francis Brooklyn, and Wagner.
FIFAcollinsvillepress.com

Lloyd announces her retirement from U.S. women’s soccer program

Carli Lloyd, perhaps the most impactful big-game player ever to feature for the U.S. women’s national soccer team with the second-most appearances (caps) in team history and 128 international goals, announced her retirement from professional soccer on Monday. U.S. Soccer will soon announce four fall friendly matches for the U.S....
Greensboro, NCguilfordquakers.com

Maullin Selected to Lead Women's Soccer Program

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Guilford College athletics department announced the appointment of Justin Maullin to Interim Head Women's Soccer Coach on Friday. Maullin brings a wealth of experience to GC, having served in the capacities of assistant and head coach for several teams over the past 20-plus years, most recently as the head coach of LSU Shrevesport's women's soccer program. He was named the 2020 Red River Athletic Conference Co-Coach of the Year while guiding eight athletes to All-Conference recognition.
College Sportswashingtoncollegesports.com

Men's Soccer to Host Fall ID Clinic on October 3rd

9:15am - 11am - Technical Warm-Up / Possession Games / Small Sided Games / Full-Sided Games. 11am - Question and Answer Session - The College Soccer Process. Cost: $75 (Includes Brunch in our Dining Hall and a Washington College Men's Soccer T-Shirt) All sessions will be run by Head Coach...
SoccerR Scarlet Knights

Women's Soccer Wins Scrimmage Over Navy

Rutgers women's soccer hosted Navy for its first scrimmage of the week on Thursday afternoon at Yurcak Field. Five different Scarlet Knights scored in the 5-0 win, while the team secured the shutout. For the first scrimmage and the first performance of the season, we played really well and everyone's...
Winona Lake, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Grace Women’s Soccer Up For A Challenge This Fall

WINONA LAKE - The national reputation for Grace College’s women’s soccer program has been established. Now, the Lady Lancers are hungry for more. Under the watchful guidance of head coach Michael Voss, the Lady Lancers have taken monumental steps as a program. Voss, now in his 15th year as the winningest coach in program history, has led Grace to a perennial ranking in the NAIA Top 25.
SoccerWBOY

2021 women’s soccer promotional schedule revealed

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team is set to welcome fans back to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, as it announces its promotional slate for the 2021 home season. The Mountaineers open their campaign, as well as the 2021-22 WVU Athletics season, hosting Buffalo on Thursday, August 19, at 5 p.m. The match will be a Fan Appreciation Day to welcome Mountaineer fans back for the 2021-22 season. It also is the first of three Dollar Days planned for the year, with all tickets and select concessions available for $1 each.
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Youngstown St. women’s soccer gears up for 2021

YOUNGSTOWN – Not often do teams receive an opportunity to compete in two competitve seasons within a single calendar year. When the Horizon League made the decision to move their 2020 Fall slates into the Spring, it created an unusual situation that involved teams playing a condensed schedule, recovering for a shorter period of time compared to most years, and then digging right back in for a normal season.
Soccerchatsports.com

Eleven Newcomers to Join Women's Soccer

Phoebe Hollin, a 5’7” defender from Oldham, England, joins the Temple women’s soccer family as an international student. Hollin has been a member of Machester United, an elite club team in England since age 13. She competed on the U16 team that won back-to-back league championships and reached the FA Cup for two consecutive years. Hollin has not yet decided on a major at Temple.
Cleveland, OHcsuvikings.com

Cleveland State Women's Soccer Travels to Duquesne For Final Preseason Tilt

Friday, August 13 | 4 p.m. The Cleveland State women's soccer team will take the pitch on Friday, August 13 at 4 p.m. for their final tuneup match against Duquesne. Following Friday's exhibition contest, the Vikings will face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes for a regular season-opening, under-the-lights, contest on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Fans at the Green and White's first regular season match will be treated to free, unlimited, bacon, while the first 100 students will receive a Cleveland State t-shirt.
Soccersiuecougars.com

SIUE Women's Soccer Prevails in Exhibition Finale at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - SIUE women's soccer traveled to the Circle City for their final exhibition match on Saturday afternoon and will return home with a 5-2 win over IUPUI. The scoring started in the 27th minute, as Lydia Harris took a pass from Matea Diekema and buried it to give SIUE a 1-0 lead. The Cougar lead would be doubled just eight minutes later, this time off the boot of Kayla Klipsch. IUPUI would score just seconds later, sending the Cougars into the halftime break with a 2-1 lead. The Jaguars would level the score in the 52nd minute, but that would be the final time the hosts would find the back of the net.
Park Hills, MOmineralarea.edu

Men’s and women’s soccer set to begin

(8/15/21) Both the men's and women's soccer teams will begin their season this week. The men and women will play a scrimmage on Tuesday at William Woods before officially starting their seasons on Saturday at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois.

Comments / 1

Community Policy