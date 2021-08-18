Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.40.www.modernreaders.com
