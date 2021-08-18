Cancel
Stocks

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

By Dee Baugher
 5 days ago

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Stocks
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $607,000 Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
TV & Videosmodernreaders.com

AIA Group Ltd Acquires 834 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Robert W. Baird Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $84.00

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.37.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 4.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.6% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 10% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.84. 9,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Holdings Cut by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of News worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Lifestylemodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Target Price at $12.50

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AIA Group Ltd Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 63.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 85,052 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,052 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $25,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

