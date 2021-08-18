AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.