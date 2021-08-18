B-cube.ai Hits Market Cap of $577,662.23 (BCUBE)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $221,504.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.