Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

By Lorenzo Tanos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

#Fifth Third Bancorp#Vxf#Nysearca#Holdingschannel Com#Vxf#Hightower#D Scott Neal Inc#Wealthfront Advisers Llc#News Ratings#Free Daily
