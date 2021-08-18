Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com
