Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) has gathered assets in the past month in contrast to peer iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV). Invesco’s portfolio of the 100 least volatile stocks in the S&P 500 Index amassed $1.4 billion of new money in the one-month period ended August 20, erasing prior redemptions, and pushing the year-to-date net inflows total to approximately $320 million, according to CFRA’s ETF data. SPLV climbed 3.3% in the past month, ahead of 1.8% gain for SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as the more defensive approach added value. In contrast, iShares’ U.S. minimum volatility peer USMV incurred $200 million of net outflows in the past month and $8.4 billion of redemptions in 2021, despite outperforming SPY with a 2.8% gain in the last month. Both SPLV and USMV have lagged SPY thus far in 2021, which we think should be expected during a bull market.