Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsp#Sec#Nysearca#Rsp#Sec#Tci Wealth Advisors Inc#Nyse Euronext
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stake Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 80.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 4.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 8,220 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.20% of Kemper worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

31,000 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000. Several other institutional investors and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.06

IShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.06 and last traded at $206.05, with a volume of 3318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 158,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95. Separately,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.19. View shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 11,910 shares. Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Down 1.3%

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.02. 2,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 874,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $24.08

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.32. Arco Platform shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands. Several analysts have recently commented on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.70

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.26. Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC...
Stockswealthmanagement.com

Key Low Vol ETF in Demand Ahead of Defensive August Shift

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) has gathered assets in the past month in contrast to peer iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV). Invesco’s portfolio of the 100 least volatile stocks in the S&P 500 Index amassed $1.4 billion of new money in the one-month period ended August 20, erasing prior redemptions, and pushing the year-to-date net inflows total to approximately $320 million, according to CFRA’s ETF data. SPLV climbed 3.3% in the past month, ahead of 1.8% gain for SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as the more defensive approach added value. In contrast, iShares’ U.S. minimum volatility peer USMV incurred $200 million of net outflows in the past month and $8.4 billion of redemptions in 2021, despite outperforming SPY with a 2.8% gain in the last month. Both SPLV and USMV have lagged SPY thus far in 2021, which we think should be expected during a bull market.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Down 6.7%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 58,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,940,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 160,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,741,001 shares.The stock last traded at $32.09 and had previously closed at $31.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Decreases Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Down 2.8%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.50. 765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 291,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59. Several research...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 563.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Comments / 0

Community Policy