These Chocolate Gems At Costco Are Turning Heads

It seems like till a few years ago, plant-based meats were almost unheard of. The best plant-based protein that you could get at a restaurant was probably tofu, maybe a bit of soy here and there. But that changed in 2019. Vox reports that thanks to Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat — two leading brands of plant-based meats in America — the proportion of Americans who've tried plant-based meats shot up to about 40% by the following year. After consulting industry experts, Vox found that one of the main reasons for the overnight success of plant-based meats is the collaboration of the two brands with various fast-food chains in the country.