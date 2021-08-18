BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,119 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
