Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbvie Inc#Blackrock Inc#Janus Henderson Group Plc#Abbvie Inc#Sec#Blackrock Inc#Janus Henderson Group Plc#Barclays#Argus#Truist Securities#Nyse Abbv#Inc#Rh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $35.00

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
TV & Videosmodernreaders.com

AIA Group Ltd Acquires 834 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Lifestylemodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Target Price at $12.50

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 4.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 10% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.84. 9,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 326 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.6% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to announce sales of $23.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$425.20 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce sales of $425.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.90 million and the lowest is $399.50 million. ePlus posted sales of $433.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Holdings Cut by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of News worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF)

8/10/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.65. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. 8/9/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120,337 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Target Price at $17.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 582,122 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 582,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,533,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy