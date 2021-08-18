Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0