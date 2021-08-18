Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 4.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.