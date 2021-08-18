Cancel
Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

By Emily Schoerning
 5 days ago

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $710.30 million and $82.54 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for $15.98 or 0.00035771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

