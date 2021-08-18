RE Advisers Corp Sells 7,300 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)
RE Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $79,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0