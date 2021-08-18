Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Diary of a Future President' cast talks about season 2 on Disney+

By Hosea Sanders, Marsha Jordan
6abc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- The hit comedy "Diary of a Future President" is back on Disney+ for Season 2, and it started streaming Wednesday. Hosea Sanders talked to the cast about this groundbreaking series with a Cuban American girl who believes she's destined for the White House!. Elena's ambition, her diverse friends...

6abc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selenis Leyva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Cuban#American#Latin#Northwestern University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Posted by
IndieWire

‘Diary of a Future President’ Creator Ilana Pena on How the Latina Crew Are Inspiring Their Young Cast

Ilana Pena made a show in a pandemic. Not just a show, but a show featuring a good number of children. In our current landscape, the combination sounds like a recipe for disaster, but the gamble has paid off with another season of the charming family comedy “Diary of a Future President.” The Disney+ series has made some changes in Season 2, most notably transitioning the grown Elena Canero-Reed (Gina Rodriguez) away from the White House and more into becoming the young Elena’s (Tess Romero) inner voice. The decision, which could seem like an attempt to get away from the politics...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Casts Disney Channel Actress for Season 6 Role

Lucifer has added another new character into the mix for Season 6, and a Disney Channel alum is playing the role. Based on new Netflix's latest promotional images for the upcoming season (out Sept. 10), Disney Channel and Nickelodeon alum Emmy Mattingly will appear in at least one episode (Episode 3). Mattingly, who previously performed under the name Emmy Buckner, is best known for her work on the identical twin sitcom Liv and Maddie. She appeared as "Liv 2," the stand-in for Dove Cameron's Liv whenever Cameron would be on screen as Maddie. (She also appeared as a character named Linda in one episode.)
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Brec Bassinger Talks About Stargirl Season 2’s New Characters

Brec Bassinger Talks About Stargirl Season 2’s New Characters. Courtney Whitmore’s circle of super-friends is expanding in Stargirl season 2. In addition to her Justice Society teammates, the new episodes will also bring several fresh faces into Courtney’s orbit to help her against the new threats facing Blue Valley. And while speaking with Collider, series star Brec Bassinger revealed which of these characters are her favorites.
TV SeriesTODAY.com

Octavia Spencer talks about Season 2 of crime drama ‘Truth Be Told’

In the Apple TV+ crime series “Truth Be Told,” Octavia Spencer plays an investigative journalist turned true-crime podcaster. “I’ve always loved true crime,” Spencer tells TODAY. She also talks about pay equity and the musical she’s filming in Boston with Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.Aug. 17, 2021.
Economytouringplans.com

What We’re Talking About: Disney’s Earnings, Scarlett Johansson, & More

What We’re Talking About – Disney and Universal Orlando News and Rumors. This week, we had the quarterly earnings call. Surprisingly, Disney beat expectations across the board. And yes, that means that the U.S. theme parks earned a profit for the first time since COVID. With that, Disney+ has hit 116 million subscribers! That is incredible. Becky shared her take on Disney+ though: We bought into Disney+ at the introductory price for 3 years. And don’t get me wrong, we’re loving a lot of it. Our kids have watched every episode of Mira, Doc McStuffins, Elena, and Bluey. And we eagerly log on every Friday to catch whatever Marvel content is new. But beyond the kids programming and Marvel, we’ve been disappointed with the volume of new content and have already started talking about whether or not it’s with it to renew a little over a year from now. I think they really need to supercharge their volume of new, quality content to hold on to the big subscriber numbers.
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Diary of a Future President’ Season 2 Premiere Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s been almost twenty months since the series premiere of Diary of a Future President, but the show is finally back for its second term. Last season we go to walk down the memory lane of Elena (Tess Romero), a 12-year-old Cuban-American making her first foray into the adolescent whirlpool that is middle school. On Wednesday, August 18, season 2 continues down the rocky road of the future president’s diary as she enters the seventh grade. Watch all 10 episodes with a subscription to Disney+.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The creator of The Boys talked about what the role of Soldier Boy will be in the new season

There is still no release date for the third season of The Boys, perhaps among the most anticipated in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video. However, some details are known such as the title of the first episode, “Payback”, and the addition of Jensen Ackles as a new actor on the show. Your character, Soldier Boy, is going to be presented as a new side of Homelander (Antony Starr) and about him he spoke Eric Kripke, father of the series.
lrmonline.com

Selenis Leyva On Portraying A Relatable And Realistic Parent In Diary Of A Future President [Exclusive Interview]

When raising a future president of the United States, I would like to think that there was a parental figure down the line that had a positive impact on the child growing up. In the Disney+ series, Diary of a Future President, that parent is named Gabriella (or just Gabi) played by actress Selenis Leyva. She is the single mother of two that will one day be the mother of president Elena Cañero-Reed.
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ Canceled, ‘MasterChef’ Renewed, ‘The Ghost and Molly McGee’ Premiere Date, ‘FBoy Island’ Renewed, ‘Diary of a Future President’ Season 2 Streaming and More!

Season 2 of the Freeform series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is officially the final season of the series. Creator Josh Thomas announced they have chosen to end the series. Thomas currently has other projects in the works. Fox has renewed MasterChef for season 12. The cooking competition series has been...
celebritypage.com

Women Rule As 'Diary of a Future President' Returns

Actress Tess Romero plays middle school student Elena Cañero-Reed who confides in her beloved diary. Little does she know, she's destined to become the future president of the United States. "It's a girl in middle school; she's just going through normal middle school kid things, just navigating growing up and...
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

All About The White Lotus's Season 1 Cast and Which Actors Might RSVP for Season 2

HBO’s latest hit, the searing satire The White Lotus, just finished its first season, and fans are already clamoring for the next. What started out as a one-and-done limited series turned into something bigger when, just days before the last episode aired, HBO declared that a Season 2 was in the works. Writer/director Mike White is on board to head up the series again, but other than that, how future episodes will take shape—including which A-list actors will be reserving roles for Season 2—is anyone’s guess.
Celebritiesj-14.com

ExclusiveThe ‘Diary of a Future President’ Cast Gushes Over Working With the ‘Warm’ Gina Rodriguez

Disney+ stars Tess Romero and Charlie Bushnell have nothing but amazing things to say about working with Gina Rodriguez on the Diary of a Future President set!. “Gina has given me a ton of advice. Just random acting tips or just filmmaking tips when I’m with her,” Tess told J-14 exclusively ahead of the show’s season 2 premiere. “After spending so much time with her, I definitely feel like I’ve learned a lot. In general, I really admire who she is as a person. … She’s just such a warm person [and] makes everybody else feel comfortable. I remember season 1, she directed the first week and it was great. Everybody felt comfortable and happy and excited.”
TV & VideosSoompi

“Light On Me” Cast Talks About Their Favorite Scenes, Memorable Viewer Reactions, And More

The cast of the teen romance drama “Light On Me” shared their closing comments on the drama through individual interviews. Based on a mobile game, “Light On Me” is a BL (boys’ love) drama about a loner high school student named Woo Tae Kyung (Lee Sae On) who joins the student council to make friends and ends up meeting his first love. The other members of the student council include the cool-headed vice-president Noh Shin Woo (Kang You Seok), the attractive president Shin Da On (Choi Chan Yi), and the moodmaker Namgoong Shi Woon (Ko Woo Jin).
TV SeriesSFGate

Disney Plus Commissions Epic U.K. Original 'Nautilus,' Casts Star Shows 'Culprits' and 'Wedding Season'

Streamer Disney Plus has commissioned epic live-action adventure drama “Nautilus,” based on Jules Verne’s classic novel “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.”. The 10-part series will tell the origin story of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine, The Nautilus, told from his point of view. An Indian prince robbed of his birth right and family and a prisoner of the East India Company, Nemo is bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him. Once he sets sail with his ragtag crew on board the technologically advanced submarine Nautilus, he battles with his enemy and also discovers a magical underwater world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy