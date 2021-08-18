'Diary of a Future President' cast talks about season 2 on Disney+

What We’re Talking About – Disney and Universal Orlando News and Rumors. This week, we had the quarterly earnings call. Surprisingly, Disney beat expectations across the board. And yes, that means that the U.S. theme parks earned a profit for the first time since COVID. With that, Disney+ has hit 116 million subscribers! That is incredible. Becky shared her take on Disney+ though: We bought into Disney+ at the introductory price for 3 years. And don’t get me wrong, we’re loving a lot of it. Our kids have watched every episode of Mira, Doc McStuffins, Elena, and Bluey. And we eagerly log on every Friday to catch whatever Marvel content is new. But beyond the kids programming and Marvel, we’ve been disappointed with the volume of new content and have already started talking about whether or not it’s with it to renew a little over a year from now. I think they really need to supercharge their volume of new, quality content to hold on to the big subscriber numbers.