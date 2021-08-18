The One Ingredient Ben & Jerry's Refuses To Put In Their Ice Cream

In the past several weeks, America has been hit with a wave of new ice-cream flavors, all of them collaborations between brands. Kraft Heinz and Van Leeuwen released a “limited edition” Macaroni & Cheese ice cream, which launched its own minor news cycle and sold out within a day. A novelty!, I thought. But was it? A few weeks later, the Marble Slab Creamery revealed that it had partnered with Frito-Lay on a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ice cream, a limited-time offering at its 259 retail locations. (This too sparked a miniature media frenzy, which conveniently did not dwell on the working conditions at Frito-Lay.) The Dogfish Head brewery, meanwhile, teamed up with NYC-based Tipsy Scoop to debut an alcoholic Hazy-O IPA ice cream, which is available on Goldbelly and costs $99 for four pints. (Shipping ice cream is expensive.) Finally, the multistate cannabis operator MariMed is now collaborating with Boston-based ice-cream chain Emack & Bolio’s on a line of marijuana-infused ice creams. “There is a good vibe between our companies,” mused Emack & Bolio’s CEO Bob Rook, calling it the execution of a long-held vision.