Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Kissing Booth 3: What Fans Are Saying About The Final Movie In The Netflix Trilogy

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPOILERS are ahead for The Kissing Booth 3, so tread lightly. Welp, The Kissing Booth trilogy certainly flew by, didn’t it? Just three years ago, we watched sparks fly between Joey King’s Elle and Jacob Elordi’s Noah, and now they are already off to college and their careers by the end of The Kissing Booth 3. Where did the time go? Since the last movie in the series hit streaming, fans have been taking to social media to share their reactions, and we need to talk about what they are saying about the finale.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey King
Person
Sun Tzu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kissing Booth 3#Bernniceeeemae#Misterpreda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Are you a fan of the romantic comedy? Do you enjoy beautiful people exchanging soppy dialogue? Do you prefer you movies to be glamorous and frothy instead of meaningful and deep? Then, my friends, does Netflix have the film for you. Not only is The Kissing Booth 3 the trilogy-capper to the incredibly popular series, but it’s virtually guaranteed to draw in massive viewership numbers, possibly even enough to trouble the all-time Top 10.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

The last movie in one of Netflix’s most popular trilogies just shot to the top of the charts

One of the things that’s so remarkable about Netflix is how it can practically mint new entertainment properties and franchises out of thin air. And turn them into national and international phenomena. Would something like Tiger King have exploded into the pop culture juggernaut it became, had it debuted on Showtime or FX instead of Netflix? Probably not. The Kissing Booth movie trilogy, meanwhile, is another example of this. It’s been one of the most popular Netflix movie properties to date. Ever since the first of the three films was released on the streamer back in May of 2018. And...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Part Of Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Lawsuit, Disney Reveals How Much Marvel Movie Has Made On Disney+

For nearly a month now, Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company have been locked in a legal dispute over the decision for Black Widow to go to both theaters and streaming earlier this summer. Johansson is suing the company for allegedly breaching their contract with the release of Natasha Romanoff’s first and only solo film. Amidst a heated back-and-forth, we’ve now learned how lucrative Black Widow has been for Disney.
MoviesPopculture

Jason Momoa's First Netflix Movie Skyrockets Straight to No. 1 After Debut

Jason Moma's new Netflix movie soared straight to number 1 on the platform in its very first night. Sweet Girl, a drama-thriller about a widowed father on a mission for revenge, is the number 1 movie on Netflix at the time of this writing and number 1 on the service overall. However, the surge in views does not necessarily reflect the movie's quality.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Whoa, Maze Runner's Dylan O'Brien Looks Completely Different With Bleach Blonde Hair And Tattoos For New Movie

This week, Dylan O’Brien turns 30. The actor recently surpassed a decade since finding his big break on Teen Wolf, which first hit TV screens during the summer of 2011, and he’s since began and ended work on the successful Maze Runner movies. So the question becomes, what’s next for him? As every great artist does at the dawn of a new era, O’Brien has gone for a dramatic new look, and it’s for an upcoming movie he’ll star in.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Haunting of Hill House star joins new Pet Sematary movie

The Haunting of Hill House's Henry Thomas will join the cast of Paramount Players' follow-up adaptation of 2019's Pet Sematary, based on author Stephen King's best selling novel. Samantha Mathis (Grey's Anatomy) is also joining the cast alongside previously announced Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella...
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

The Kissing Booth

Showing 1 - 3 of 3 articles tagged "The Kissing Booth" TV Today: Kissing Booth 3, Riverdale, and Marvel's What If...? Headline a Packed Day. Today brings a host of high-profile returns, including the third and final film in The Kissing Booth saga, teen drama... Posted Wednesday 6/23/21 at 3:00AM...
MoviesHypebae

5 Things You Didn't Know About 'The Kissing Booth' Star Jacob Elordi

The third and final installment of The Kissing Booth franchise is set to release this week on Netflix. Ahead of the premiere, we’ve gathered five facts you probably didn’t know about one of the movie‘s lead actors, Jacob Elordi, who plays Noah Flynn. Part three picks up moments after where...
MoviesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Kissing Booth 3’: Subscribers Demand 4th Movie & Better End Game

Kissing Booth 3 is finally here and those who have seen it are demanding a fourth movie. Unfortunately, this demand isn’t because fans are just so in love with the movie they don’t want to let it go. Subscribers are demanding a fourth installment because Kissing Booth 3 leaves a lot to be desired. Likewise, subscribers agree it doesn’t offer the end game viewers both want and deserve.
Moviesnbcpalmsprings.com

Cast of “The Kissing Booth 3” Says Goodbye to Fans

I love, love, love the cast of “The Kissing Booth,” I each told them during our interviews that since I’ve spoken with them before, I felt like we’re now besties and just like in the film and its Rule Number 18, always be happy for your besties success. So I’m wishing all of them good luck!

Comments / 0

Community Policy