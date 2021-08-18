The Kissing Booth 3: What Fans Are Saying About The Final Movie In The Netflix Trilogy
SPOILERS are ahead for The Kissing Booth 3, so tread lightly. Welp, The Kissing Booth trilogy certainly flew by, didn’t it? Just three years ago, we watched sparks fly between Joey King’s Elle and Jacob Elordi’s Noah, and now they are already off to college and their careers by the end of The Kissing Booth 3. Where did the time go? Since the last movie in the series hit streaming, fans have been taking to social media to share their reactions, and we need to talk about what they are saying about the finale.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0