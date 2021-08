Just yesterday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made it clear that C.J. Stroud was leading the Buckeyes’ quarterback competition. “I guess it’s really a body of work over 27 practices, when you count the spring,” Day said, per Big Ten Network. “We try to take it one day at a time and look at the body of work. It’s not one thing. Day in and day out, he’s making really good decisions. Leadership. Obviously, taking care of the football. The ability to win in the red zone and win on third down has been critical.”