If you are a fan of Star Wars, today’s news about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel must have you ready to be sent off to a galaxy far, far away!. From pricing to mock itineraries, there has been a ton of information released that tells Guests what they will need to bring, how to dress, and even how the arrival process will work when Guests board the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for their two-night stay and adventure. To take a look at the first official commercial for the Resort experience, click here.