Grand Haven, MI

Grand Haven ponders how to best redevelop waterfront

By Whitney Burney
WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND HAVEN. Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Haven will soon begin accepting proposals from developers to redesign a portion of the waterfront. The area the city wants to redevelop is along Harbor Drive between the splash pad and farmers market. The space once included several storefronts at the shops at Chinook Pier before they were torn down due to mold concerns. A total of 12 retailers occupied the space before being forced to relocate last year.

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

