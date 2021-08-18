Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

'We are proud of you!': Jackson High School rallies in honor of student with advanced cancer

Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe golf cart rolled along the 28th Street sidewalk beside Andrew Jackson High School, and in moments, the cheers were ringing out. "We are proud of you! We are proud of you!" Classmates lined up, signs waved and members of the Roar of the Jaguars cheered in a Wednesday morning parade at the Northside school, showing their support of Jacksonville's Talen Birt in his fight against an advanced form of bone cancer.

