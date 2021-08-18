Cancel
You Can Bet On Zac Efron's Smooth Dance Moves in Must-See TikTok With Jessica Alba

By Lindsay Weinberg
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Zac Efron's Friend Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors. Zac Efron is sticking to the status quo and sticking to the stuff he knows. The Greatest Showman star gave fans quite the show when he made his TikTok debut alongside Jessica Alba on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Obviously, he put this High School Musical dance skills to good use, as the stars side-stepped in unison to a remix of Young T and Bugsey's "Don't Rush."

