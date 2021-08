Organizers and directors of the Lockport Bayouside Festival, scheduled for September 11, have decided to cancel the festival due to the rising cases of COVID. “This decision was a very difficult one as we know everyone was looking forward to our 1st Annual Festival. However with the rise in COVID cases across Louisiana we had to consider the safety of our visitors and volunteers. The Covid-19 has put a damper on all of us emotionally, financially, and physically,” said President Kenneth Matherne in a released statement.