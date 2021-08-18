School reports for JSD171

The committee and professional team are continuing their work to refine the building design. This includes engaging with Concord Middle School teachers and staff as well as town of Concord employees who share their subject matter expertise and local knowledge to help the architects advance key areas of the project design. Areas of study are the site plan, interior and exterior designs, mechanical electric engineering, and plumbing. sustainability, safety and security, as well as furniture, fixtures, equipment and technology. A sample of considerations for each area include: