School reports for JSD171
The JSD171 Safe Re-Entry Plan for 2021/2022 was approved by the Board of Trustees for Joint School District 171 at their regular meeting Aug. 16. District wide: Highly recommended universal face masks or coverings during Green Phase and mandatory during Yellow Phase; Distance where possible; Barriers for main entry counters and teacher spaces when applicable; Doors locked for single controlled entry; All illnesses sent home immediately (Hospital providing TeleHealth to assist in decision); Increased routine cleaning and disinfecting; Teach and implement proper and regular hygiene.www.clearwatertribune.com
