Alleged traffic violation leads to gun, DUI, other charges for Champaign man

URBANA — A Champaign man stopped for a traffic violation ended up being charged with a number of crimes after he fled from police. Charles O. Nash Jr., 40, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Joanne Lane, was stopped at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday after he made a wide turn from Columbia Avenue onto Neil Street, driving into the oncoming lane of traffic. Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds told Judge Adam Dill in court Wednesday that Nash did not stop for the Champaign police officer who attempted to pull him over, drove about 60 mph in a 35 mph zone on Bloomington Road, then made his way to Interstate 74 and eventually back to Neil. The officer followed at a distance as Nash made his way home.