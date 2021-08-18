Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

Alleged traffic violation leads to gun, DUI, other charges for Champaign man

By MARY SCHENK mschenk@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 4 days ago

URBANA — A Champaign man stopped for a traffic violation ended up being charged with a number of crimes after he fled from police. Charles O. Nash Jr., 40, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Joanne Lane, was stopped at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday after he made a wide turn from Columbia Avenue onto Neil Street, driving into the oncoming lane of traffic. Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds told Judge Adam Dill in court Wednesday that Nash did not stop for the Champaign police officer who attempted to pull him over, drove about 60 mph in a 35 mph zone on Bloomington Road, then made his way to Interstate 74 and eventually back to Neil. The officer followed at a distance as Nash made his way home.

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Urbana, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Street
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Interstate 74#Dui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Medical & BiotechNBC News

Biden calls on private companies to issue vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Monday urged private companies to require their employees to get vaccinated against Covid, hours after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine for people ages 16 and up. Speaking at the White House, Biden said he was calling on companies...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy