Missoula County Democrats forward three names to replace former state Sen. Bryce Bennett
The Missoula County Democratic Central Committee voted Tuesday night to nominate three people to be considered for the state Senate District 50 seat vacated by Bryce Bennett. Tom Steenberg, Dave Severson and state Rep. Andrea Olsen will now be interviewed by the Missoula County Board of Commissioners to take the seat. State law says whenever a vacancy occurs in the Legislature, it must be filled by the county's commission.missoulian.com
