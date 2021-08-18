Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County Democrats forward three names to replace former state Sen. Bryce Bennett

By Jordan Hansen
Missoulian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missoula County Democratic Central Committee voted Tuesday night to nominate three people to be considered for the state Senate District 50 seat vacated by Bryce Bennett. Tom Steenberg, Dave Severson and state Rep. Andrea Olsen will now be interviewed by the Missoula County Board of Commissioners to take the seat. State law says whenever a vacancy occurs in the Legislature, it must be filled by the county's commission.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Missoula County, MT
Missoula County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Olsen
Person
Bryce Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Government#Race#Senate#Missoula Democrats#House#Missoulian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Medical & BiotechNBC News

Biden calls on private companies to issue vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Monday urged private companies to require their employees to get vaccinated against Covid, hours after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine for people ages 16 and up. Speaking at the White House, Biden said he was calling on companies...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy