OSHA Faults Contractor Involved In 2 Worker Deaths In Boston
Federal regulators found the contractor that employed two workers who died at a Boston construction site in February repeatedly violated workplace safety rules. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the company, Atlantic Coast Utilities, failed to provide safety training, protection, or work site inspection before the workers died. One of the company's dump trucks hit the workers and pushed them into a 9-foot deep trench, where their bodies were later found.www.wbur.org
