Etna, PA

Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 near Etna

By Natasha Lindstrom
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
A crash involving multiple vehicles on Wednesday evening snarled rush-hour traffic on Route 28 in Etna, officials said.

Officials temporarily shut down the highway’s northbound lanes to respond to the incident and clear the wreckage near Exit 5A.

By 6 p.m., at least one northbound lane had reopened, though traffic remained sluggish as tow trucks loaded up some of the vehicles involved, according to the live feed from PA 511’s traffic cameras.

The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m., an Allegheny County 911 shift commander said. The emergency dispatcher did not have any reports of injuries that required transportation by medics to a nearby hospital.

Allegheny County officials, however, posted to Twitter that the incident did involve injuries to “multiple patients.”

A county spokesperson could not immediately be reached to elaborate on who was hurt, nor whether they received medical treatment via private or alternative transportation.

