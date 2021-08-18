Arthur Smith showcasing his coaching prowess already

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. --- Here’s what Falcons coach Arthur Smith had to say after the 37-17 loss to the Dolphins on Saturday:. On the state of affairs at QB with AJ McCarron going down with an injury: “Yeah, I really feel for AJ McCarron. Anytime that something like that happens, it’s non-contact. It’s tough when you know what these guys put into it. I feel for AJ. We’ll obviously get the MRI to confirm He’s heartbroken. He had bounced back. He was out there fighting for his team, trying to get the extra yards. I understand that injuries are a part of the game, but there is still a human element. So, I feel for AJ.”