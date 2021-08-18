Cancel
Goleta, CA

11 Firearms Stolen In Burglary Of Goleta Gun Store; $10,000 Reward Offered By ATF, National Shooting Sports Foundation

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

GOLETA (CBSLA) — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in connection with a burglary at a Goleta gun store.

(credit: ATF)

Federal authorities say 11 firearms were stolen from Goodland Guns, 5731 Hollister Ave., during a burglary sometime between late July and early August. The burglars got into the store by cutting a hole into the wall, and got away with five pistols, four shotguns, and two rifles.

Detectives got to the store, which is a federal firearms licensee, on Aug. 12 to investigate the burglary.

The ATF is offering $5,000 reward, which is being matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, for a total of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the Goodland Guns burglar or burglars.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150.

