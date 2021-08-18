Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Arizona county seeks reimbursement for new voting machines

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county is demanding the state Senate pay $2.8 million to cover the costs of replacing vote-counting machines that the state’s top election official says can’t be used again because of their handling during the Senate Republicans’ 2020 election review. Maricopa County’s GOP-controlled Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to seek reimbursement for machines that Senate Republicans gave to contractors led by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the machines were compromised because they were given to people not certified to handle them. She said she’d move to decertify them if the county didn’t replace them. Senate President Karen Fann says the machines were not broken or tampered with.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Reimbursement#Senate Republicans#State Senate#Associated Press Phoenix#Ap#Gop#Board Of Supervisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Posted by
CBS News

Arizona election audit report to be handed over to Republican state lawmakers

Republicans in the Arizona state Senate will receive the report from the firm that conducted an audit of Maricopa County's 2020 election results. Christina Ruffini spoke with Tucson Weekly Executive Editor Jim Nintzel about why we won't know what's in the report right away and why election officials and experts alike say the findings, regardless of what they are, won't be credible.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

County Commissioners to award $2.7 Million to purchase Dominion voting machines from large political donor

TOMS RIVER, NJ – At the August 18th, 2021 meeting of the Ocean County Commissioners, the all Republic Board of Ocean County Commissioners voted to award Dominion Voting Systems a $2,750,000 contract for new voting machines, ignoring the recommendation of the Board of Election. The Commissioners have received over $100,000 in campaign donations from a representative of Dominion.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Arizona Senate GOP’s 2020 election report delayed again

PHOENIX (AP) — The delivery of a report on the 2020 vote count to Arizona state Senate Republicans was delayed yet again Monday after the Donald Trump supporter hired to lead the effort and several others involved contracted COVID-19 “and are quite sick,” the Senate GOP leader said. Republican Senate...
Wichita County, TXtexomashomepage.com

New voting technology coming to Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County will be getting some new voting technology soon. The county will have to spend about one million dollars to do so. A new senate bill signed into law requires counties to have a paper trail for their voting machines. Wichita County has been on an all electronic system since 2005.
Burlington County, NJPosted by
centraljersey.com

Burlington County announces seven early voting sites; voters registered to vote by mail need to opt out by Sept. 10 to use machine

Voters will have several options to cast their ballot in the upcoming General Election this fall, including in-person, early voting for the first time. Legislation signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Phil Murphy created the new early voting option allowing registered voters to cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, during a nine-day period prior to Election Day.
Atlantic County, NJAtlantic City Press

Atlantic County to spend $2 million on early voting machines

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved two resolutions to spend about $2 million on new equipment for early voting, as requested by county Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon. Bugdon’s office oversees all voting machines for the county, and handles voter registration and other services. One...
Warren County, MSVicksburg Post

Warren County Supervisors approve purchase of new voting machines

The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved Monday the purchase of new voting machines provided by VotingWorks, a non-partisan non-profit organization that builds open-source voting technology. The county received proposals and bids from all three voting system vendors in Mississippi: Election Systems & Software, Hart InterCivic and VotingWorks. VotingWorks provided...
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Lawsuit aims to block two new Arizona voting laws

PHOENIX — A coalition of groups is challenging two new laws approved earlier this year – by the Republican-controlled legislature — that they claim will impact the ability of people to vote. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court here, seeks to void a statute that says people can be...
Arizona Statekyma.com

Voting rights groups file lawsuit challenging new Arizona election laws

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A coalition of voting rights groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging Arizona's newest election laws. Mi Familia Vota, Arizona Coalition for Change, Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), and Chispa Arizona argue the laws violate the First, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The groups claim two measures suppress the votes of people of color.
Pennsylvania Statewcn247.com

Pennsylvania county asks senator to stop seeking vote audit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican-majority county board in rural northern Pennsylvania is accusing a state senator of creating “unnecessary chaos” in pushing for a detailed review of how the county collected and counted votes in former President Donald Trump’s reelection defeat last year. The three Tioga County commissioners all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy