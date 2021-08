In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how much of a chance does prospect Dylan Holloway have of playing with the Edmonton Oilers this season and how long will it take before he makes the jump to the NHL? Could the Anaheim Ducks be interested in Jack Eichel this offseason or will they wait until he’s playing again to make a pitch for the No. 1 center? Cole Caufield talks earning a job with the Montreal Canadiens and possibly winning the Calder Trophy, and the Philadelphia Flyers likely need to make additional moves after signing Travis Sanheim.