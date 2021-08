(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota infielder Jorge Polanco's R-B-I single in the bottom of the eleventh inning gave the Twins an 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians yesterday. It was the third walk-off win delivered by Polanco in the past four games. The Twins took a two-run lead into the ninth inning, but a wild pitch from Alex Colome sent Jose Ramirez to the plate to score the game-tying run with two outs. After a scoreless tenth inning, Polanco's bases-loaded single to right field brought in Ryan Jeffers with the game-winning run in the bottom of the eleventh.