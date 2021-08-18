Green Knight to stream in one-time virtual screening Wednesday for $20

American cinemas will be screening Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins' movie filmed last year, The Show, for one night only on August the 26th. While British cinemas will get a screening on August the 27th at 1.15 and 1.40 pm BST in Leicester Square as part of the FilmFest festival. There will also be virtual screening in the UK (or at least to UK IP addresses) at 6pm BST on September the 1st. It's a very limited run and presumably will get a good one-day rating for US cinemas ahead of an as-yet-unannounced wider streaming of the movie and a Blu-Ray release. But right now, if you want to see the movie, you have a very limited window within which to do so.