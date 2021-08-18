Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Green Knight to stream in one-time virtual screening Wednesday for $20

By Joan E. Solsman
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Knight, the medieval fantasy film that's been available only in theaters since its US release at the end of July, will have a special virtual screening for one night only Wednesday, its distributor A24 said. The $20 stream, which makes the movie available to watch within a four-hour window Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, reflects the continuing difficulty that films face as a resurgence of COVID-19 appears to weigh on moviegoers' willingness to return to cinemas in person.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Screening#A24#Q A#Faq#Twitter#The Suicide Squad#Dc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's New Vampire Horror Movie Slays Competiton, Hits No. 1

A gruesome new Netflix original film has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming service's charts. Blood Red Sky is at the number 1 spot on Netflix, both in the movies category and overall in the U.S. at the time of this writing. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean the movie is being well-received.
Moviesupr.org

'The Green Knight' Review With Casey

Director David Lowery is not a stranger to experimental or cerebral filmmaking, with his most popular example being the 2017 film, A Ghost Story. His latest experiment, The Green Knight, is adapted from the 14th century Middle English poem, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, about a member of King Arthur's court in the middle ages who accepts the challenge to a game of beheading from the magical Green Knight, and a bargain to reunite one year in the future. This bargain sends the reluctant hero on a quest through the foggy English countryside where he tests his wits, strength, and virtue.
AstronomyJSTOR Daily

Venus, the Green Knight, and Old-School Peaches

Studying Venus, from high above it (Wired) These days, Earthlings are learning a lot about Mars, but our other neighbor is a different story. Could exploration using balloon-based probes change that?. The postmodern feel of medieval stories (Smithsonian Magazine) by David M. Perry and Matthew Gabriele. The new movie adaptation...
Movies/Film

‘The Green Knight’ is Arriving Online for One Night Only

There’s no word yet about when A24 will be putting writer-director David Lowery‘s new fantasy film The Green Knight on traditional streaming platforms. There is, however, some great news for anyone who’s desperately wanted to see it but hasn’t felt comfortable enough to venture out to a theater to do so. The Green Knight will be streaming on A24’s proprietary rental platform for one night only (or, as their marketing material jokes, one “knight” only) next week for a $20 rental. Here’s what you need to know in order to see The Green Knight streaming as soon as possible.
Moviesdiscovermuscatine.com

‘The Green Knight’: Dreamy

“The Green Knight” is director David Lowrey’s retelling of the classic Arthurian tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. In a desperate attempt to prove himself to his family and make something of his life, Gawain sets out to confront the powerful Green Knight in what becomes a journey of discovery and growth.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Softoffice Celebrates Release of 'The Green Knight'

Following its Minari release, Softoffice has now prepared promotional merch for the opening of A24‘s The Green Knight in South Korea. The local art and fashion community collective created the promotional T-shirt to celebrate the film in partnership with film distributor Challan. Unfortunately not for sale, the merch was presented to initial audiences in South Korea.
MoviesVulture

The Green Knight’s Cut-to-Black Ending, Explained

Warning for fans of contemporary cinema and/or medieval literature: This article spoils both the ending of the recent film The Green Knight as well as the 14th-century poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.”. Gawain (Dev Patel) — and it is just Gawain, no “Sir” here — has come to...
Movieseriereader.com

A Knight's Tale: The Green Knight is a fable like no other

Arthurian legends are nothing new in the world of film adaptation. Since the beginning of the medium, the adventures of Arthur Pendragon and his Knights of the Round Table have been presented on screen countless times. However, David Lowery's (Ain't Them Bodies Saints, A Ghost Story) The Green Knight is one of the few adaptations that tries to delve into the mysticism and mythology behind these heroic tales. Not since John Boorman's Excalibur has there been such a strange, visually stunning, and emotionally compelling take on the Arthurian legend.
Moviesramascreen.com

This Thursday, THE GREEN KNIGHT Comes Home

This Thursday, August 19th David Lowery’s acclaimed Arthurian epic The Green Knight will be available everywhere you rent movies. Starring Dev Patel as the legendary Sir Gawain — there’s no better company for a hot summer knight. An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT...
MoviesVanity Fair

'The Green Knight' Director Breaks Down the Green Knight's Introduction Scene

In this episode of "Notes on a Scene," 'The Green Knight' writer-director David Lowery breaks down the scene where Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) meets the Green Knight for the first time. He explains his vision for the summoning of the Green Knight while King Arthur addresses his court and how he created a looming atmosphere that draws on both historical references and his own inspiration.
Moviesunothegateway.com

“The Green Knight” and Modern-Day Honor

“Tell me a tale of yourself, that I might know thee.”. By the time this exchange was delivered, director David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” had already seized my attention and refused to let go. The opening shot alone contains an otherworldly mix of light, stone, royal regalia and mystical fire. It is followed by an introduction to the film’s very unique hero Gawain, played perfectly by Dev Patel.
Moviesoscars.org

One Knight Only: Catch 'The Green Knight' Without Leaving Your House

A knight’s quest is exhausting stuff … We got tired just watching Dev Patel arduously trek across the English countryside on his noble journey in The Green Knight. So we’re thinking it sounds a bit more relaxing to be cozied up on the couch the next time we watch it. Which, thanks to A24’s Screening Room initiative, might be sooner than we thought.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Green Knight’ Will Be Available to Rent Online This Week

Fans of Dev Patel, Arthurian legends, talking foxes and more are in for a treat. A24 has announced that “The Green Knight” will be available to rent on digital platforms starting Thursday. It will be on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Fandango Now, Redbox and more.
MoviesAndroid Authority

Is The Green Knight streaming event the answer to COVID box-office woes?

A24’s summer hit The Green Knight is taking a brief detour from its only-in-theaters rollout. As Hollywood continues to get creative about declining box-office revenue, the boutique distributor is trying something new with a one-day streaming option. The Green Knight streaming event is one of many mixed-release strategies at the...
MoviesFandango

Watch The First 5 Minutes Of 'The Green Knight'

Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton star in The Green Knight, a captivating adventure from visionary director David Lowery (Pete's Dragon). Embarking on an action-filled quest to confront a gigantic creature out of legend, brave Sir Gawain (Patel) must conquer his own demons to prove himself before the eyes of his king and his kingdom.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Alan Moore's Movie The Show To Screen And Stream For One Night Only

American cinemas will be screening Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins' movie filmed last year, The Show, for one night only on August the 26th. While British cinemas will get a screening on August the 27th at 1.15 and 1.40 pm BST in Leicester Square as part of the FilmFest festival. There will also be virtual screening in the UK (or at least to UK IP addresses) at 6pm BST on September the 1st. It's a very limited run and presumably will get a good one-day rating for US cinemas ahead of an as-yet-unannounced wider streaming of the movie and a Blu-Ray release. But right now, if you want to see the movie, you have a very limited window within which to do so.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

New to Streaming: Annette, The Green Knight, Cryptozoo, Stillwater, and More

Home News Trailers Reviews Features Interviews Podcasts Festivals Trending. Each week we highlight the noteworthy titles that have recently hit streaming platforms in the United States. Check out this week’s selections below and past round-ups here. Andrzej Munk Retrospective. An influence on the likes of Krzysztof Kieślowski, Roman Polanski, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy