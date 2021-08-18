Green Knight to stream in one-time virtual screening Wednesday for $20
The Green Knight, the medieval fantasy film that's been available only in theaters since its US release at the end of July, will have a special virtual screening for one night only Wednesday, its distributor A24 said. The $20 stream, which makes the movie available to watch within a four-hour window Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, reflects the continuing difficulty that films face as a resurgence of COVID-19 appears to weigh on moviegoers' willingness to return to cinemas in person.www.cnet.com
