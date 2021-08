Martha Stewart’s second shoe collection with Easy Spirit is on its way, just in time for the upcoming cold weather season. The iconic homemaker’s latest capsule features an array of Easy Spirit’s renowned comfortable footwear, with an added focus on versatile styles that can be worn during various stages of the fall season. While it’s still warm out, there are waterproof rubber boots and floral clogs in hues of green, purple and black that are ideal for gardening and yard work. Puffy clogs come in shades of gray, black and white, as well as slip-on moccasins crafted in maroon and tan...