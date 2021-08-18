AG says 7 counties, 48 school districts mandating masks

There were 111 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Hale County last week once again marking the highest increase the county has had in months. The greatest increase in new cases is among those in the 41-60 age range. As of Monday afternoon, 17 new cases had been reported in that age group, 30 in those 21-40 years old, 29 in those 20 and younger, and 17 in those 61 and over.