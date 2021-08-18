Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

AG says 7 counties, 48 school districts mandating masks

By TERRY WALLACE
Plainview Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Seven counties and 48 school districts have imposed masking and social distancing requirements, the Texas Attorney General’s Office reported Wednesday. In a statement posted on the Attorney General’s website, three charter schools also were reported as defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that banned local masking and social distancing mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially the highly contagious delta variant. Most have been notified in writing of their non-compliance, according to the statement.

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Texas Attorney General#East Texas#Ag#General S Office#Americans#Ada#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Iowa Statebleedingheartland.com

Governor blocks Iowa schools from opening "safely and responsibly"

Governor Kim Reynolds loves to boast that Iowa “led the way” in bringing kids back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, “and we did it safely and responsibly.” The talking point was debatable last year, since Iowa’s new cases and hospitalizations began surging several weeks after schools reopened. It’s laughable...
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has tested negative for COVID-19, just four days after testing positive. “I'm told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” Abbott said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account on Saturday. “So I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”
Hays County, TXsmcorridornews.com

Commissioners Court approves LBJ Student Center as voting center

HAYS COUNTY — On Tuesday, August 17, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved the voting schedule and locations for the November 2, 2021, special election called by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to vote on constitutional amendments. Although there are 37 voting centers and 13 early voting centers in the county,...
Hale County, TXPlainview Daily Herald

111 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Hale County last week

There were 111 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Hale County last week once again marking the highest increase the county has had in months. The greatest increase in new cases is among those in the 41-60 age range. As of Monday afternoon, 17 new cases had been reported in that age group, 30 in those 21-40 years old, 29 in those 20 and younger, and 17 in those 61 and over.
Frankfort, KYCorbin Times Tribune

AG Cameron says Governor’s school mask mandate is 'unlawful exercise of power'

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded Wednesday to the Governor’s executive order mandating masks in schools and childcare facilities. The Attorney General’s filing before the Kentucky Supreme Court argues that the Governor’s order on Tuesday disregards the laws passed by the General Assembly during the 2021 session and violates a Boone Circuit Court injunction.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Judge sides with Texas in fight over Medicaid waiver

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Friday issued a ruling that keeps in place Texas' Medicaid agreement, blocking an effort by the Biden administration to rescind it. Texas is one of only 12 states that have resisted expanding Medicaid coverage under a key provision of former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Instead, state Republican leaders negotiated waivers to provide billions of federal dollars in reimbursements to hospitals that serve the uninsured. Texas has the nation’s most uninsured residents.
Pennsylvania StateDaily Review & Sunday Review

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes state-funded scholarship accounts for students

A new bill proposed this week would redirect billions of dollars in Pennsylvania public school funding into individual scholarship accounts for each child. The Excellent Education for All Act, House Bill 1, would allow families to use the roughly $6,000 per student the state pays to afford tuition at private, parochial and charter schools, said prime sponsor Rep. Andrew Lewis, R-Harrisburg.
Kentucky StatePlainview Daily Herald

Kentucky gov suffers legal defeat in combating COVID surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky governor's efforts to aggressively combat COVID-19 suffered a legal defeat Saturday as the state's high court cleared the way for new laws to rein in his emergency powers. In a landmark separation-of-powers case, the Kentucky Supreme Court said the legislature wields policy-making authority to...
California StatePlainview Daily Herald

California Assembly to require vaccine for its employees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Everyone who works in the California Assembly must receive the coronavirus vaccine or risk losing their job, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said. Rendon, a Democrat from Los Angeles, announced the policy on Monday following multiple cases among employees last month, including people who have already been fully vaccinated and wear masks while in the building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy