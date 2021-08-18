Cancel
Pasadena, CA

These are the mask rules for Rose Bowl, other large gatherings in Pasadena

By Brennon Dixson
Pasadena Star-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents looking to watch UCLA’s season-opener in the Rose Bowl in person on Saturday, Aug. 28 will be required to wear masks unless they are eating and drinking. Pasadena is currently planning an ordinance that would mirror Los Angeles County’s face covering rules, which require members of the public attending such large outdoor events as concerts, sporting events and music festivals — regardless of coronavirus vaccination status, according to city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

www.pasadenastarnews.com

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

