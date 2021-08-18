Two Humboldt County soccer players named to ODP soccer interregionals
Two Humboldt County soccer players will be participating in the upcoming U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program interregionals in Orlando, Florida, this November. Antonio Garcinuno of Fortuna Union High School and Alejandro Benevidez-Garb from McKinleyville High School are among the Cal North region players who will be part of the West Region player pools for the upcoming ODP interregionals.www.times-standard.com
Comments / 0