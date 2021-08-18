“Respect” Gives Us an Aretha Franklin Without an Inner Life

Movies that tell the life story of a famous person have an inherent distraction factor: How closely does the actor resemble and simulate the celebrity, or provide an acceptable substitute? (The accomplishment is virtually quantifiable—it’s why bio-pic actors do well in awards season.) In “Respect,” Jennifer Hudson portrays Aretha Franklin in an invigorating and impassioned performance that anchors the film in a simulacrum of intensity that goes far beyond the script in evoking Franklin’s artistry. Though Hudson inhabits the role through the power of her singing voice, it’s her first moment onscreen—a scene in which the teen-age Franklin is singing in a church in Birmingham, Alabama, where Martin Luther King, Jr., is preaching about the civil-rights protests taking place in the city—that endows the rest of the movie with her own theatrical presence. There, Hudson does more than sing: her facial expressions, in their variety and intensity, appear borrowed, or inspired, or copied from those of Franklin’s performances, and the effect, of a devoted incarnation, radiates through the rest of the film.