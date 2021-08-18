Cancel
Education

With nearly half the LSU student body reporting, nearly 85 percent are partially or fully vaccinated

By WAFB Staff
 4 days ago
As of Wednesday, Aug. 18, a total of 15,354 LSU students, or nearly 50 percent of the student body, have completed entry verification, with 12,967 – 84.5 percent – reporting that they were either partially or fully vaccinated. Additionally, LSU completed its first round of waste water sampling for the fall at sites across campus – yielding no detectable traces or very low amounts of the virus. Additional testing will continue later this week.

