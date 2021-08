TYLER – The CDC has recommended that those who are immunocompromised to get a booster shot. According to our news partner KETK, U.S. health officials could announce as early as this week that everyone can get a booster shot. Some vaccinated East Texans have said they would consider getting a booster. Health officials are expected to say the booster shot should be given eight months after receiving the second vaccine. “There’s been discussion about booster shots for a while now and at what point we may want a booster to get that extra immunity a booster can provide,” George Roberts, the CEO of NET Health, said.