Three former Netflix engineers charged with insider trading

By Allison Morrow
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Three former Netflix engineers and two of their associates have been charged with illegally profiting more than $3 million in a long-running insider trading scheme, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday.

www.cnn.com

CNN

CNN

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

TV & Videosmodernreaders.com

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,933 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Netflix worth $538,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Public SafetyMiami Herald

Bellevue man pleads guilty to Netflix insider trading

A 50-year-old Bellevue, Washington man who made more than $1.5 million by using inside information to trade in Netflix securities has pleaded guilty in federal court. Junwoo Chon is scheduled to be sentenced on December 3, said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman. “Insider trading is not a victimless crime,” Gorman...
Economycfodive.com

Group illegally traded on Netflix subscriber growth, SEC charges

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged three former Netflix software engineers and two associates with generating more than $3 million in illegal profits by trading on confidential information about the company’s subscriber growth. The insider ring was identified through the use of a data mining tool the SEC started...
TV & VideosMiddletown Press

Ex-Netflix Employees Accused of $3.1 Million Insider Trading Scheme

Five people, including three former Netflix employees, used confidential subscriber growth information to illegally trade in Netflix stock, netting $3.1 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint filed on Wednesday. Sung Mo “Jay” Jun, 49, of Bellevue, Wash., and three others have also been criminally charged in federal...
TV & VideosCNBC

Netflix insider trading ring reaped $3 million in profit, SEC says

Three former Netflix software engineers and two associates were charged with insider trading, the SEC announced Wednesday. Those involved made over $3 million by sharing confidential information about the streaming giant's subscriber growth. Three former Netflix software engineers and two associates were charged with insider trading in a multi-million-dollar scheme...
EconomyLaw.com

SEC Sues Ex-Netflix Software Engineer, Others Over Alleged Insider Trading of Streaming Service's Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Sung Mo Jun, a former software engineer for Netflix, and other defendants Wednesday in Washington Western District Court for allegedly gaining $3.1 million in profits from insider trading of Netflix securities. Jun is accused of accessing nonpublic information concerning Netflix’s subscription levels and sharing it with friends and family members, who in turn allegedly traded Netflix securities in advance of announcements of quarterly earnings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-01108, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jun et al.
Public SafetyCNBC

SEC busts insider trading ring

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced it busted an insider trading ring that was active from 2016-2019. Kristina Partsinevolos joins Closing Bell with the breaking news.
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix Renews Three Reality Shows

Netflix has just renewed three of its reality shows: The Circle, Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown. The Circle - a reality competition played out over chat threads - became a hit during the 2020 pandemic and was tapped for seasons 2 and 3 already by Netflix; now The Circle has been approved for seasons 4 and 5, as well. American Barbecue Showdown is getting season 2; the cooking series pits competitive bbq cooks from across the country against one another. Indian Matchmaking is also getting season 2, as famous matchmaker, Sima Taparia helps people sort out their love lives.
cybersecdn.com

Chinese Government Will Begin to Stockpile Zero-Days in September

The Associated Press published on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that on September 1, 2021 a new law in China requires all Chinese citizens finding a Zero-Day Vulnerability to provide within 48 hours the details to the Chinese government. A Chinese citizen must NOT give or sell the information to third parties outside of China (apart from the product’s manufacturer).
KidsCNN

Irish tech firm helps kids' voices be heard

(CNN Business) — If you mention "voice technology," most people think of Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri or Microsoft's Cortana. While personal artificial intelligence (AI) assistants are becoming increasingly integrated in our everyday lives, they are just one use of voice tech — and are primarily designed for adults. Irish tech...
StocksCNN

Bitcoin's price rises above $50,000 for the first time since May

New Delhi (CNN Business) — Bitcoin has surged above the $50,000 mark, as the virtual currency continues to climb out of a months-long slump. It's the first time bitcoin has reached that milestone since May 15. Bitcoin's peers also advanced: Ethereum was up more than 3%, while dogecoin rose nearly 2%.
TechnologyCNN

An Apple II manual signed by Steve Jobs just sold for nearly $800,000

(CNN) — If you thought Apple computers were expensive, you haven't seen what their manuals go for. Boston-based RR Auction on Thursday sold an Apple II manual signed by the company's late co-founder Steve Jobs for a whopping $787,484. The computer's 196-page manual is signed and inscribed opposite the Table...

