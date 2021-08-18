Three former Netflix engineers charged with insider trading

Netflix has just renewed three of its reality shows: The Circle, Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown. The Circle - a reality competition played out over chat threads - became a hit during the 2020 pandemic and was tapped for seasons 2 and 3 already by Netflix; now The Circle has been approved for seasons 4 and 5, as well. American Barbecue Showdown is getting season 2; the cooking series pits competitive bbq cooks from across the country against one another. Indian Matchmaking is also getting season 2, as famous matchmaker, Sima Taparia helps people sort out their love lives.