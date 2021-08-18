Three former Netflix engineers charged with insider trading

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,933 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Netflix worth $538,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
